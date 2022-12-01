Herd wins 5th straight game

Herd beats Akron in Wednesday night hoops
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team ended November with their fifth straight win as they defeated Akron 68-57. Three players scored in double figures for the Herd as Taevion Kinsey led them with 21 points, Andy Taylor had 16 while Kamdyn Kurfman added 15 points. All of Kurfman’s points came from three pointers.

Marshall plays another former MAC rival when the Ohio Bobcats come to the Henderson Center. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Here are the highlights and postgame reaction from the win.

