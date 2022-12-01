Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission cold weather shelters are open for the season after organizers didn’t know if it would be possible.

Executive Director Mitchell Webb says they had run out of specific COVID-19 funding that allowed them to open up the chapel to more people.

“The unsheltered population on the street has grown in the last several years, so there’s really not enough room for people to come inside into the lobby,” Webb said. “There’s a lot more people that need a place to go than there is room.”

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams recruited the department of Planning and Development to allocate funding needed for the shelter to properly open.

“We don’t prescribe what needs to be done,” Williams said. “What do you need? How much is it going to cost? We gave them $125,000.”

“The big expense is to hire staff,” Webb said. “We’re going to have about nine people who will be working for about six months, so that’s the big expense.”

The Salvation Army donated 30 cots to use in the shelters, which is more than they had but still may not be enough.

“We averaged about 30 people a night,” Webb said. “We have about 30 cots, but as it got colder we would actually have more than 30 people come in. Some people would come in and sleep on the floor.”

“You can rest assured that there are some folks, that there are some folks that are just trying to find somewhere to huddle up,” Williams. “All I would be asking is for anybody to reach deep into their soul and ask, what might I be able to do?”

Webb says with this funding, they are ready to raise the white flag and let more people in.

“We’ve got the people, we’ve got the cots, we’ve got space, we’ll be ready to go,” Webb said.

You can help Huntington City Mission by making a donation.

It doesn’t have to be in cash, you can donate winter clothes, non-perishable foods, and hygiene items.

