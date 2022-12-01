‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End ParMar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure.

Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items.

It comes one day after Charleston Police carried out a search warrant at the store, shutting it down just a few hours later with a temporary restraining order.

Billy Dyess, however, did not show surprise at the move Wednesday.

“I’ve been around a while, I see things happen, it is what it is,” he said.

Court documents filed in Kanawha County support Dyess’ concerns.

A temporary restraining order posted on the business states police responded to more than 350 calls for the store in 2022 and made about 100 arrests.

The store’s 911 history report for the year shows calls for the store that includes fights, trespassing and a shooting in May.

Six people were arrested Tuesday in connection to apparent drug activity that allegedly happened at the store, including former employee Izrael Mitchem.

A criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court against her describes how a confidential informant purchased suspected fentanyl and suspected crack cocaine from her while she was working her shift at the store.

“She’s a very nice girl, I can’t believe she got caught in this mess, but the way God works things I hope she’ll be all right,” Dyess said. “I hope the people who got in trouble, they turn their lives around and do the right thing.”

However, he is not hopeful this means the end of drug problems in the area.

“Neighborhood watch is always helping out the community and this, that and the third but the problem with drugs and everything else is that they’re gonna leave this corner and go to the next corner you gotta work on the drug problem.”

