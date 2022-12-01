Local teams get sendoffs to State Title games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game.

The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Later in the day in Clendenin West Virginia, the Herbert Hoover Huskies got a rousing reception in the school gym for an assembly. Hoover will play in the Class AA State Championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium at 7:00 Friday night versus undefeated Independence.

Over in Greenup County Kentucky, the Raceland Rams also got a little going away party before they headed to Lexington for the Class 1A championship game. The 13-1 Rams will face Pikeville at Noon at Kroger Field.

