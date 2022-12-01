Man arrested for sending inappropriate messages to middle school students

Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of sending inappropriate messages to middle school students has been arrested, according to Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, West Virginia was arrested and arraigned on December 1, 2022.

The sheriff’s office reports school resource officers at Logan Middle School were made aware of the possible inappropriate messages via the social media platform Snapchat on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Grant was charged with distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.

