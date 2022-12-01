Man charged in connection with body discovered inside freezer pleads not guilty

Samuel May and Arnold Hiller have been charged with concealment of a deceased human body.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man facing charges after a woman’s body was found inside a freezer has entered a not guilty plea.

Samuel May, one of two men charged in connection to the death of Cynthia Mudd, appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 1.

Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer

Both men, May and Arnold Hiller, have been charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

During an interview with Charleston Police officers, May admitted to killing Mudd, but said he was unable to give specific details because he “blacked out”.

Mudd’s body was found wrapped in carpet and placed inside a deep freezer at her home in Cross Lanes.

During an interview, May estimated Mudd’s body was inside the freezer for roughly 30 days.

Following her death, May and Hiller were seen on surveillance video using Mudd’s debit card throughout Kanawha County, deputies report.

According to investigators, May and Hiller lived inside the home along Saulton Drive with Mudd.

