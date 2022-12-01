Man dies in late night crash

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township.

Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on Rt. 588 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road.

The vehicle overcorrected and drove left of center and off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

They said Frazier wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Agencies assisting the Ohio Highway Patrol were the Gallipolis Fire Department, Gallia County Sheriff’s office, and Gallia County EMS.

