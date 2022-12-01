Person shot in Huntington

Person shot in Huntington(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A shooting sent a person to the hospital Wednesday evening in the Fairfield West area of Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The shooting was reported at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street. There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew at the scene.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department are investigating.

