Three MU players make all Sun Belt 1st team

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022 All-Conference teams with Marshall earning eight different individual honors.

Defensive back Micah Abraham, running back Khalan Laborn, and defensive lineman Owen Porter were all selected as members of the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team.

Abraham led the Thundering Herd with five interceptions and eight pass breakups. The redshirt-junior from Tampa’s interception per game average ranks 10th in the nation and top in the conference.

Laborn leads the conference with 16 total touchdowns in 2022, a figure which ranks eighth nationally. The Virginia Beach native currently has 1,423 rushing yards and 1,530 all-purpose yards, which also leads the Sun Belt Conference.

Porter finished the regular season with 9.5 sacks, which led the Sun Belt Conference. The Huntington native’s 14.0 tackles for loss also finished as the second-most of all players in the Sun Belt.

Defensive back Steven Gilmore was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. Gilmore finished in the top-10 in the conference with 10 passes broken up, and three interceptions.

Four additional Marshall players earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors. Wide receiver Corey Gammage, lineman Koby Cumberlander, linebacker Eli Neal, and defensive back Andre Sam each received recognition.

The full list of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Awards are listed below.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

Newcomer of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Freshman of the Year

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS Fr., WR – Lilburn, Ga.)

Coach of the Year

Jon Sumrall, Troy

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall (6th Yr., RB – Virginia Beach, Fla.)

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., RB – Opelika, Ala.)

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State (RS Jr., OL – Glen St. Mary, Fla.)

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy (Sr., OL – Russellville, Ala.)

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina (Jr., OL – Lakeland, Fla.)

OL – Jake Andrews, Troy (Jr., OL – Millbrook, Ala.)

OL – Anderson Hardy, App State (RS Jr., OL – Raleigh, N.C.)

TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State (So., TE – London, England)

WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State (RS Jr., WR – LaGrange, Ga.)

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison (RS Sr., WR – Manassas, Va.)

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion (Jr., WR – Richmond, Va.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy (So., DL – Millbrook, Ala.)

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana (RS Sr., DL – New Iberia, La.)

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Jr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

DL – Will Choloh, Troy (Sr., DL – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (So., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

LB – Nick Hampton, App State (RS Jr., LB – Anderson, S.C.)

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (So., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.)

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Jr., DB – Tampa, Fla.)

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Jr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (RS Sr., DB – Lafayette, La.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (Fr., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana (Sr., P – Rye, Australia)

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana (Sr., RS – Mobile, Ala.)

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., AP – Miami, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (So., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.)

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Newtown, Pa.)

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (RS Jr., OL – Waxhaw, N.C.)

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Irmo, S.C.)

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Jr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

TE – Henry Pearson, App State (Sr., TE – Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.)

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (5th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.)

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (Sr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Levi Bell, Texas State (RS Jr., DL – Cedar Park, Texas)

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS So., DL – Roanoke, Va.)

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Jr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Miami, Fla.)

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Bronx, N.Y.)

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS So., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Varnado, La.)

LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Lafayette, La.)

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State (RS Sr., DB – Rockingham, N.C.)

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State (Sr., DB – Greer, S.C.)

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall (Sr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)

DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DB – High Point, N.C.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Jr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P – Devyn McCormick, ULM (5th, P – Port Charlotte, Fla.)

RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., RS – Palmetto, Fla.)

AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., AP – Palmetto, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., QB – Stow, Ohio)

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison (Gr., RB – Frederick, Md.)

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern (Jr., RB – Daleville, Ala.)

OL – James Jackson, South Alabama (Sr., OL – Moss Point, Miss.)

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State (RS Jr., OL – Toronto, Canada)

OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Warner Robins, Ga.)

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Jr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., OL – Conway, S.C.)

TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina (Jr., TE – Hoover, Ala.)

WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss (Sr., WR – West Point, Miss.)

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.)

WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (Sr., WR – Mobile, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State (RS Sr., DL – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DL – Dorchester, Mass.)

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (So., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS So., LB – Portsmouth, Va.)

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss (RS Sr., LB – Meridian, Miss.)

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Jr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.)

DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss (RS Jr., DB – Bassfield, Miss.)

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Hattiesburg, Miss.)

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State (RS Jr., DB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DB – Evans, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss (RS Sr., K – St. Amant, La.)

P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss (RS Sr., P – Wiggins, Miss.)

RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS So., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., AP – Opelika, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention

Marshall

WR – Corey Gammage (RS Jr., WR – Delray Beach, Fla.)

DL – Koby Cumberlander (RS SR., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

LB – Eli Neal (Jr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)

DB – Andre Sam (6th Yr., DB – Iowa, La.)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.