Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lag o. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump’s lawyers, who for months had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

