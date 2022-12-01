West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Citing his discomfort with Democratic Party values, Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced his decision to switch political parties.

The West Virginia State Senator from Red House says he is leaving the Democratic Party to join the West Virginia Republican Party.

With the addition of Jeffries, the Republican majority in the State Senate will now grow to 31 senators.

“I warmly welcome Senator Glenn Jeffries into the West Virginia Republican Party,” said Tony Hodge, the Putnam County Republican Party Chairman and the Co-Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party. “Senator Jeffries has proven himself to be a very hard worker for Putnam County. His efforts to improve infrastructure such as water and sewer services as well as road maintenance have been exemplary.” Hodge said.

The West Virginia Democratic Party Chair, Mike Pushkin released the following statement about Sen. Jeffries decision, “For Senator Jeffries to claim he doesn’t like the direction of the Democratic Party, barely a week after his new party’s de facto leader had dinner with a Holocaust denying white supremacist, is like being called ugly by a frog.”

“I’m glad to see that Putnam County Republican Chair Tony Hodge recognized Senator Jeffries’s policy efforts in the legislature,” added Pushkin. “Just last year Senator Jeffries received the highest score of any West Virginia Senator from Climate Cabinet Action, a national group dedicated to supporting the best climate and environmental justice champions in statehouses across the country. Hopefully, Glenn will be permitted to continue to be an environmental justice champion in his new party.”

