Winter chill comes after the winds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The wind huffed and puffed on Wednesday. Peak gusts measured close to 50 miles per hour across the region during the passage of morning squalls. While those winds faded a tad in the afternoon the temperature fell through the 40s having started near 60 in the morning. Since the air is much chillier to our west, as the wind blows from there it makes sense colder air will rush in. That process is known as advection and it drives our weather all winter long.

Thursday will dawn with a crystal-clear sky with lows in the 20s. That frosted chill will demand layers and a hot seat for Buckeye hunters in search of a ten point buck (this is week 2 for WV buck season while the male deer season is over in the Bluegrass). A Thursday of wall to wall sun is in store with winds more manageable in the 10 mph range (that compared to gusts of 40 even 50 mph on Wednesday). Highs will struggle to top 40 as the first of December starts what we call meteorological winter (December thru February).

Friday’s sun will turn a tad duller as high clouds cast a hazy complexion to the sun. A friendlier south breeze will pump highs toward 60. Meanwhile championship football games will enjoy fair skies from Canton (opening kick 40 degrees for Ironton’s Fighting Tigers) to Wheeling (40s for a Friday night kick for Herbert Hoover’s Huskies) to Lexington (50 degrees as the Rams and Tigers vie for a state title at Kroger Field).

Saturday will turn grey and mild with showers to start then gusty winds will chase the rain away. Temperatures in the 50s locally and upper 40s in Wheeling for Huntington High’s title tussle with Parkersburg South,

Sunday the air chills down and skies brighten as temperatures stay in the 40s again.

