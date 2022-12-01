Woman wanted after search of home turns up drugs

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators seized drugs, including heroin, from a home in rural Meigs County, according to the sheriff’s office there.

Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces drug possession and trafficking charges, among others, Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Wednesday in a release.

Deputies found the drugs after a search along Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township.

Investigators say Hayman wasn’t home during the search, which also turned up drug paraphernalia and other evidence of drug trafficking.

The sheriff encouraged anyone who knows about Hayman’s whereabouts or has information about drug activity to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 740-992-4682.

