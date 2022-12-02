17K+ customers under boil water advisory

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville.

According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations.

The company says the advisory follows scheduled maintenance at the Huntington Water Treatment Plant.

Maintenance has been completed and service should return shortly for customers who have been impacted, officials say.

Once service is restored, affected customers should boil their water until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.

Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.

