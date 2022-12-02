Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County

According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal...
According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal River apartment complex.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames were shooting through the roof of an apartment complex Friday when firefighters arrived in Bloomingrose, officials reported.

According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal River apartment complex.

The chief tells WSAZ.com the fire fight was delayed Friday as heavy flames spread to the attic of the complex. The chief says once the roof collapsed he was afraid more would fall and potentially injure fire crews.

Four appartments suffered smoke and water damage.

Crews do not yet know what caused the fire or where it started.

The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash
Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district

Latest News

WVDNR lifetime license giveaway
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HPD investigating reported shooting on 7th Ave.
Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital
Jingle Bell Charity Ball This Weekend
Jingle Bell Charity Ball returns to Ashland this weekend