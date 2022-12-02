Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames were shooting through the roof of an apartment complex Friday when firefighters arrived in Bloomingrose, officials reported.

According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal River apartment complex.

The chief tells WSAZ.com the fire fight was delayed Friday as heavy flames spread to the attic of the complex. The chief says once the roof collapsed he was afraid more would fall and potentially injure fire crews.

Four appartments suffered smoke and water damage.

Crews do not yet know what caused the fire or where it started.

The Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.