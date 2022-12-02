Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital

HPD investigating reported shooting on 7th Ave.
HPD investigating reported shooting on 7th Ave.(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a woman says she was shot Friday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Dispatchers say a woman was transported to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

WSAZ’s crew on scene saw a heavy police presence and saw officers taking picture of the scene. A car was also taken from the scene by a tow truck.

WSAZ has reached out to police for more information.

