Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a woman says she was shot Friday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Dispatchers say a woman was transported to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

WSAZ’s crew on scene saw a heavy police presence and saw officers taking picture of the scene. A car was also taken from the scene by a tow truck.

WSAZ has reached out to police for more information.

