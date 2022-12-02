HIGHLANDER SENDOFF | Community cheers on team as players head to state championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Highlanders are officially on their way to the state championship football game.

While traveling out of town toward Wheeling Friday morning they received a special sendoff from the students at Meadows Elementary School.

Huntington High School will play Parkersburg South in the state championship game.

Students and staff at the high school also lined the halls Friday morning as cheerleaders lead the team through the school and out the front doors to their buses.

Kickoff for the championship game is at Noon Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.

