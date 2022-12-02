HIGHLANDER SENDOFF | Community cheers on team as players head to state championship

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Highlanders are officially on their way to the state championship football game.

While traveling out of town toward Wheeling Friday morning they received a special sendoff from the students at Meadows Elementary School.

Huntington High School will play Parkersburg South in the state championship game.

Students and staff at the high school also lined the halls Friday morning as cheerleaders lead the team through the school and out the front doors to their buses.

Kickoff for the championship game is at Noon Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash
Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district

Latest News

Highlander sendoff
HHS heads to state championship game in Wheeling
Meadows Elementary students wave goodbye to the HHS football team as they head to Wheeling for...
Highlander sendoff from Meadows students
WVDNR lifetime license giveaway
According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal...
Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County