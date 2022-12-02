I-64 East closed due to construction near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is closed late Thursday night at the 29th Street exit near Huntington due to heavy equipment being moved in a construction zone, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto U.S., 60 East. Also, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-64 is closed there at Exit 15.

Dispatchers say the closure could last a few hours or longer.

