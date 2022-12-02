I-64 East closed due to construction near Huntington

I-64 East closed due to construction near Huntington
I-64 East closed due to construction near Huntington(Source: WAVE News)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is closed late Thursday night at the 29th Street exit near Huntington due to heavy equipment being moved in a construction zone, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto U.S., 60 East. Also, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-64 is closed there at Exit 15.

Dispatchers say the closure could last a few hours or longer.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police

Latest News

Weekend weather preview
First Warning Forecast
Vigil held for shooting victim
Vigil held for shooting victim
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for explosives placed on tugboats
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for explosives placed on tugboats
More homeowners eligible for rescue funds
More homeowners eligible for rescue funds