Man convicted in high school murder sentenced to life in prison

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man that accepted a plea deal to first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a high school student will spend life behind bars.

On Friday afternoon, after condemning his actions, the judge sentenced Dekotis Thomas to life in prison without mercy.

Thomas shot and killed Capital High School student KJ Taylor in April of 2021.

Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate.

In addition to the murder of Taylor, Thomas was also indicted in the murder of Antwan Curnell. Officials say Curnell was killed in October of 2019.

Officials say the 2019 shooting and the shooting that resulted in the death of KJ Taylor were not connected.

