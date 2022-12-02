Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for explosives placed on tugboats

Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for explosives placed on tugboats
By Eric Fossell
Dec. 1, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to more than eight years in prison after pipe bombs were placed on tugboats on the Ohio River, the U.S. Department of Justice reports.

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, received a sentence of eight years and one month, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

In April, a jury found Becker guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel.

Law enforcement officers recovered pipe bombs from two different tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, 2021, in Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia.

Investigators believe the destructive devices were dropped from an interstate bridge.

