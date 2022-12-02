More homeowners eligible for rescue funds

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has paid nearly $10 million in benefits to help more than 3,000 households since March, and now its announcing new guidelines with hopes of helping many more.

The improvements designed to get more money, to more people -- faster.

“We realized that the program needed some adjustments,” said Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.

No longer must a homeowner be three months behind in paying their mortgage.

With the new guidelines -- one becomes eligible when the house payment is 60 days past due. The cap on those payments increased from $15,000 to $20,000.

To be eligible, the applicant must meet certain income guidelines, own the house and live in it as the primary residence. It also requires the person to have experienced a COVID-related, financial hardship -- something Greathouse said many have experienced.

“They’ve had to miss work because the kids had to miss school. They’ve gotten sick. Costs have increased,” she said. “We know many West Virginians are having these issues, and we want as many people that have had these issues to apply if they’re eligible.”

The program also helps pay late utility bills, taxes and homeowners insurance.

“It’s not often that these kinds of programs come along,” Greathouse said. “This is free money. It doesn’t have to be paid back by the applicant. If you owe $20,000 in past due mortgage payments, you’re getting $20,000 in past due mortgage payments with no strings attached.”

Greathouse estimates the fund has $30 million remaining, plenty of money to help those in need.

Congress approved money for the program as part of the federal government’s response to COVID-19. States have until late 2025 to spend their amount, however, officials say don’t wait, apply now if you need help.

For more information about the program, tap or click here.

