Queen of Clean | DIY Linen Spray

Queen of Clean | DIY linen spray
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Linen Spray for Your Sheets

About this Tip:

How to make a natural fragrance spray for sheets and pillow cases.

How to:

1. The Queen of Clean likes to use Lavender Essential Oil for the calming, relaxing benefits. You can select any essential oil you like.

2. In a small jar with a tight lid (repurpose a jelly jar or any small jar) combine:

3. 2 Tablespoons of Witch Hazel or Vodka

4. 10 drops of Essential Oil or your choice

5. Shake well to combine.

6. Add 2 ounces of water to the jar and shake well for 20 or 30 seconds.

7. Use a funnel to pour the mixture into a spray bottle and label.

8. Lightly spray linens.

Warnings & Cautions:

Use caution around cats if using lavender. It can be toxic to cats.

Linda Says:

You can find glass spray bottles on Amazon. When using oils, glass bottles are better than plastic.

