Queen of Clean | DIY linen spray

Linen Spray for Your Sheets
About this Tip:
How to make a natural fragrance spray for sheets and pillow cases.
How to:
1. The Queen of Clean likes to use Lavender Essential Oil for the calming, relaxing benefits. You can select any essential oil you like.
2. In a small jar with a tight lid (repurpose a jelly jar or any small jar) combine:
3. 2 Tablespoons of Witch Hazel or Vodka
4. 10 drops of Essential Oil or your choice
5. Shake well to combine.
6. Add 2 ounces of water to the jar and shake well for 20 or 30 seconds.
7. Use a funnel to pour the mixture into a spray bottle and label.
8. Lightly spray linens.
Warnings & Cautions:
Use caution around cats if using lavender. It can be toxic to cats.
Linda Says:
You can find glass spray bottles on Amazon. When using oils, glass bottles are better than plastic.
