Train derailment closes Rt. 52

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailment has crushed at least five vehicles and closed Rt. 52.

The derailment happened in Hanover, near the Mingo County line south of Gilbert. Crews were called to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Friday.

Emergency workers tell WSAZ no one was injured. The crushed vehicles were empty, parked outside a wrecker service along the tracks.

Rt. 52 is closed in Hanover and is expected to be for some time. There’s no word yet on how many train cars derailed, or what caused the derailment.

