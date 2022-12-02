Train derailment closes Rt. 52

A train derailment in Wyoming Co. has closed Rt. 52.
A train derailment in Wyoming Co. has closed Rt. 52.(Hanover EMS)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailment has crushed at least five vehicles and closed Rt. 52.

The derailment happened in Hanover, near the Mingo County line south of Gilbert. Crews were called to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Friday.

Emergency workers tell WSAZ no one was injured. The crushed vehicles were empty, parked outside a wrecker service along the tracks.

Rt. 52 is closed in Hanover and is expected to be for some time. There’s no word yet on how many train cars derailed, or what caused the derailment.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash
Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man, faces sentencing next month
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man, faces sentencing next month
Hoops Day parade held for pediatric patients
Hoops Day parade held for pediatric patients
Christmas parade held in Barboursville
Christmas parade held in Barboursville