Vigil held for shooting victim

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family and friends of Christopher Johnson gathered Thursday evening at 9th Avenue and 18th Street in Huntington to honor his memory.

Johnson was killed in a Wednesday night shooting at that location.

One attendee, John Kinder, said he has known Christopher since he was 7 years old and took him to football practice as a kid.

“I just like to say I love him, I loved that boy,” Kinder said. “I did. I loved that boy, but I couldn’t do nothing to help him.”

Family and friends fought back tears to give him the celebration of life he deserves.

Christopher’s sister said he was a real one taken far too soon.

“He was a very good person,” she said. “He’s a brother, a father, a son, uncle and he got a lot of love. He didn’t deserve to get taken out the way he did.”

From candles to flowers to pictures of Christopher, every person at the vigil wanted him to know that they miss him and that they love him.

“It was just a sad day but you know around here there’s a lot that happens,” Kinder said. You just can’t control all of it.”

