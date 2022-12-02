Weekend forecast shows marked chill down after showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Still three weeks until Christmas but plenty of parades, tree lightings and holiday parties are to be had this weekend. Weather-wise conditions will be damp to start Saturday… then windy and much cooler air will arrive in the afternoon. The window for showers starts this evening when a few showers will cross the region before the main shower band with gusty winds arrives later tonight. Overnight the showers will be armed with winds that are strong enough to knock down some limbs and shake loosely secured Christmas decorations.

Saturday will dawn with temperatures still in the 50s but once the showers pass to the east readings will fall into the 40s in the afternoon for parades in South Charleston (noon), Gallipolis (1pm), St. Albans (3pm), Grayson (5:30), Madison (6pm) and Nitro (7pm). Did I miss any?

By Saturday night revelers heading to holiday parties will need a warm coat as chilled winds blow with a bluster.

Sunday will dawn frosty cold in the 20s before temperatures moderate into the low 40s by afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.