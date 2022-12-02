WVDNR lifetime license giveaway

(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year.

Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents. One person will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags.

The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Winners will be announced in January 2023.

“As the holiday season approaches, we wanted to start our license giveaway even earlier and give folks more time to buy their license,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Only a few lucky winners will be selected, but everyone who buys a license has a chance to win big, so we want to encourage everyone to participate and start planning their hunting and fishing adventures for the new year.”

To enter the giveaway, you can purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ or Class AHJ license.

Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ or Class AAHJ license.

All licenses can be purchased at HERE or at an authorized license agent.

Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758.

If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will be needed.

If the recipient has never had a license before, you may need additional information to establish an account.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash
Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district

Latest News

According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal...
Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HPD investigating reported shooting on 7th Ave.
Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital
Jingle Bell Charity Ball This Weekend
Jingle Bell Charity Ball returns to Ashland this weekend