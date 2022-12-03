Barboursville Christmas parade

The Village welcomes Santa to town
Christmas parade held in Barboursville
Christmas parade held in Barboursville
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The annual Barboursville Christmas parade attracted a big crowd on a chilled Thursday night. The parade spotlighted a myriad of youth floats, singing groups and holiday season cheering fans. Of course the main attraction came in the presence of Jolly Saint Nick himself. With no fog or snow to slow him down, Santa ditched his reindeer in favor of a John Deere as he made his triumphant tour. After the parade Santa led the Village tree lighting at Nancy Cartmill Gardens and Park.

