BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The annual Barboursville Christmas parade attracted a big crowd on a chilled Thursday night. The parade spotlighted a myriad of youth floats, singing groups and holiday season cheering fans. Of course the main attraction came in the presence of Jolly Saint Nick himself. With no fog or snow to slow him down, Santa ditched his reindeer in favor of a John Deere as he made his triumphant tour. After the parade Santa led the Village tree lighting at Nancy Cartmill Gardens and Park.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.