Championship Friday in Canton, Lexington, and Wheeling

Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ironton knows all about getting to a state championship game. The problem for the Tigers is the teams they face when they get there. The South Range Raiders took advantage of Ironton penalties and a blocked punt to build a big first half lead en route to a 53-27 win at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. . Ironton won state championships in 1979 and 1989 and have played in 11 overall. They finished the season 15-1

The Pikeville Panthers got 231 yards and 3 touchdowns from Blake Birchfield to lead the way to a 41-9 win over the Raceland Rams at Kroger Field. The Rams were looking for their first ever state championship. Pikeville has won 2 straight and 7 overall.

