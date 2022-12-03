Championship Friday in Canton, Lexington, and Wheeling

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ironton knows all about getting to a state championship game. The problem for the Tigers is the teams they face when they get there. The South Range Raiders took advantage of Ironton penalties and a blocked punt to build a big first half lead en route to a 53-27 win at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. . Ironton won state championships in 1979 and 1989 and have played in 11 overall. They finished the season 15-1

The Pikeville Panthers got 231 yards and 3 touchdowns from Blake Birchfield to lead the way to a 41-9 win over the Raceland Rams at Kroger Field. The Rams were looking for their first ever state championship. Pikeville has won 2 straight and 7 overall.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.