First Warning Forecast | Chilled air returns once showers exit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A wave of showers and, yes, even a few thunderstorms moved across the region Friday night into early Saturday. Lingering light rain/drizzle continues through midday Saturday before drier air returns behind a cold front. Chillier air also comes rushing in behind the front and will linger through Sunday. Fortunately, Sunday and Monday stay dry before an unsettled pattern brings daily rain chances for much of next week. Temperatures, however, hover well above average for early December.

Saturday morning starts with areas of light rain and drizzle under a cloudy sky. Temperatures are mild, sitting in the mid to upper 50s, courtesy of a stiff southerly breeze.

Showers last through midday, perhaps early afternoon in eastern West Virginia, before exiting. Behind the rain will be a clearing sky Saturday afternoon as temperatures fall to the 40s by sunset. Breezy conditions persist, although the wind direction shifts from southwest to northwest.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear and dry with a lighter breeze. Temperatures fall to near freezing by midnight.

High clouds pass Saturday night, but it remains dry and cold as low temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

On Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sun as high temperatures climb back to the mid 50s.

Tuesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain chances each day. Temperatures stay unusually mild for early December, with highs generally in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.