First Warning Forecast | Weekend finishes dry but chilly

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front passed around midday Saturday and ushered in drier but cooler air to finish the day. This is how the weekend will finish: dry, but chilly, as afternoon temperatures only reach the 40s on Sunday. Monday turns milder, but showers creep back in towards sunset. This will be the start of a rather unusual pattern for the week ahead in which a stalled out front brings numerous rain chances and unseasonably mild air for early December.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear and dry with a lighter breeze. Temperatures fall to near freezing by midnight.

High clouds pass Saturday night, but it remains dry and cold as low temperatures drop to the mid 20s. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

Despite passing high clouds from time to time, Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

On Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sun as high temperatures climb back to the mid 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy with rain likely each day. Temperatures generally hover in the 50s, both during the day and at night.

Showers linger on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Saturday turns drier under a mix of clouds and run. Afternoon temperatures fall to near 50 degrees.

