Huntington’s defense propels Highlanders to their 1st football state championship

(WBTV Graphic)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Parkersburg South came into the West Virginia Class AAA state championship averaging 52 points per game. But it was the Highlanders defense stole the day at Wheeling Island Stadium. Huntington won its first ever football state championship over the Patriots 28-3.

The Highlanders’ defense was opportunistic and turned a fumble recovery into a Gavin Lochow touchdown pass to D’edrick Graves to give Huntington a 7-3 halftime lead.

Huntington opened it up with a 77 yard touchdown run by Zah Zah Jackson to make it 14-3. The Highlanders added two more scores via the run game as Graves cored 3 touchdowns on the afternoon.

The Highlanders finished the season 13-1 while Parkersburg South finished 12-2.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Dekotis Thomas was sentenced Friday in a shooting that killed a high school student while the...
Man convicted in high school student’s murder sentenced to life in prison
A train derailment in Wyoming Co. has closed Rt. 52.
Train derailment closes Rt. 52

Latest News

Pikeville and Raceland square off in Ky. championship game
Pikeville and Raceland square off in Ky. championship game
High school championship games decided in WV and Ohio
High school championship games decided in WV and Ohio
Big weekend of championship high school football throughout the region
Championship Friday in Canton, Lexington, and Wheeling
Big weekend of championship high school football throughout the region
Big weekend of championship high school football throughout the region