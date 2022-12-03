Huntington’s defense propels Highlanders to their 1st football state championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Parkersburg South came into the West Virginia Class AAA state championship averaging 52 points per game. But it was the Highlanders defense stole the day at Wheeling Island Stadium. Huntington won its first ever football state championship over the Patriots 28-3.

The Highlanders’ defense was opportunistic and turned a fumble recovery into a Gavin Lochow touchdown pass to D’edrick Graves to give Huntington a 7-3 halftime lead.

Huntington opened it up with a 77 yard touchdown run by Zah Zah Jackson to make it 14-3. The Highlanders added two more scores via the run game as Graves cored 3 touchdowns on the afternoon.

The Highlanders finished the season 13-1 while Parkersburg South finished 12-2.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.