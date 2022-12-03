Man charged with murder in shooting

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man late last month in Glen Jean, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kayce R. Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro.

Owens died after the incident at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. It happened Nov. 21.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force assisted in the arrest of Simms. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

For previous coverage:

