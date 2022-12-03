Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia.

WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday, November 28 and believed to be in the Huntington area.

Anyone with information about Carter Gillenwall’s whereabouts is asked to the WV State Police at 304-528-5555.

