Buckeyes are back in college playoffs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite losing at home to Michigan at the end of the regular season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the four teams playing for a national title. They will play #1 Georgia in one of the semi-final games at the Peach Bowl while #2 Michigan is taking on #3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Both of those games will take place on December 31st.

The national championship game is January 9th in Inglewood, California.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.