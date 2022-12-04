Buckeyes are back in college playoffs

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite losing at home to Michigan at the end of the regular season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the four teams playing for a national title. They will play #1 Georgia in one of the semi-final games at the Peach Bowl while #2 Michigan is taking on #3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Both of those games will take place on December 31st.

The national championship game is January 9th in Inglewood, California.

