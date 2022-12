HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats have a short drive to their bowl game as they are playing in the Music City Bowl on New Years’ Eve in Nashville. It’s a noon start and they’ll be taking on Big Ten member Iowa.

We are @MusicCityBowl Bound!



We will play @HawkeyeFootball Saturday, December 31, 2022 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at @NissanStadium in Nashville, TN on @ABCNetwork.



Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/Ezyq81wrpJ. Make plans and grab tickets today. pic.twitter.com/6bR7GYTrX8 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.