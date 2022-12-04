Community mourns the loss of Assistant Fire Chief

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -A firefighter in our region has died.

The Grayson Fire Department announcing Assistant Fire Chief Duane Suttles passed away.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “Please pray for his family, our fire department, and the City of Grayson as we mourn his loss.”

Asst. Fire Chief Duane Suttles passed away. (WSAZ)

Tributes poured in from the community on social media thanking Suttles for being a public servant.

The Kentucky Fire Commission said in a post, “Duane was a man of many hats in Kentucky’s fire service, having served for over 40 years in various ranks with the City of Grayson Fire Department, had been the Treasurer of the Kentucky Firefighters Association for the past several years and dedicated 25 years of employment to the Fire Commission. He was also a past Vice President of the Eastern Kentucky Firefighters Association.”

Funeral arrangements for Suttles have not been announced at this time.

