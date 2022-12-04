Driver identified in fatal crash
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va.(WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Sunday morning.
The victim was identified as Trevor Atkins,18, of Sumerco, West Virginia.
The truck ran off the road into a ditch then overturned and ejected the victim, said West Virginia State Police.
The crash happened around 4 o’clock Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Bulger Road near Spurlockville, troopers said.
A passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.