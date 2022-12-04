First Warning Forecast | Damp week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry but chilly Sunday, Monday provides one last opportunity for decent weather before numerous waves of rain move across through the rest of the work week as a series of weather systems targets the region. Given the relatively dry ground and ongoing drought conditions across parts of Ohio and Kentucky, this will come as a mostly beneficial and welcome rain. Saturday looks like the best shot at a dry day before more showers move in on Sunday. At least temperatures are going to stay quite mild for most of the week, both during the day and at night.

Sunday evening sees a clear sky through midnight as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees.

High clouds pass Sunday night, but it remains dry and cold as low temperatures continue falling to the low to mid 20s.

On Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sun as high temperatures climb back to the mid 50s. The daytime hours stay dry, but just after sunset, sprinkles and scattered light showers begin moving in from the west.

Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy with rain likely each day. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday and Thursday but rise well into the 60s on Wednesday.

Showers linger on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach near 60 degrees.

Saturday turns drier but stays mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Showers are likely again on Sunday as afternoon temperatures reach the mid 40s.

