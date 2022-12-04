It’ll be Herd vs. Huskies in Horry County
Marshall will play in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many Marshall football fans will be taking a familiar trip to see the Herd play in a bowl game this month. Newschannel 3 has confirmed that they will play the University of Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl which is on Monday December 19th. Kickoff for the game will be at 2:30 p.m. from Brooks Stadium and it’s the home of Coastal Carolina.
We will hear from Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears and Head Coach Charles Huff tonight at 6 on WSAZ News.
