HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats are heading out west this bowl season as they’ll be playing the University of Wyoming on Friday December 30th. It kicks off at 2:30 pm MST. Ohio finished the regular season with a 10-3 record and lost in the MAC championship game to Toledo and the Cowboys record is 7-5.

