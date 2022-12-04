Police investigating shots fired call

Police at the scene of a shots fired call
Police at the scene of a shots fired call(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are responding to shots fired call in a neighborhood in Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston Police responded to the shots fired call in the 500 block of Ruffner Road.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the call was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two people are in custody, according to Metro 911.

We’ve reached out to the CPD for more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

