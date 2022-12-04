Police search for missing man with medical condition

West Virginia State Police said Jesse Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires mediciation.(WSAZ with permission)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions.

West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry.

The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication.

Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14.

According to troopers, Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no shirt, and black shoes in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Any information on Fry’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call the West Virginia State Police office in Wayne County at 304-272-5131.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

