Teen arrested after threatening mass shooting at movie theater

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a

“A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had a ski mask on and [told people in the parking lot] that he was going to go shoot up the theater,” said Eggleton.

Deputies tracked down the person who made the threats searching their home and car. Eggleton said deputies didn’t find any firearms.

“If people make those kinds of threats, we charge them. We’re not going to mess around with that,” he said. “People need to understand that people in our community and throughout the United States are worried about mass shootings.”

Teays Valley Cinema staff said they were foused on the safety of the customers, so they shut down the theater Friday evening as a precaution.

Teays Valley Cinemas released a statement to WSAZ, “We at Teays Valley Cinemas take the safety of our patrons and employees seriously. Therefore, we decided to close for the rest of the evening. However, we are back open and ready to celebrate the holidays with everyone.”

The theater reopened on Saturday.

Eggleton said the theater handled the situation as well as they possibly could have.

“I gotta commend the management there for taking it[the threat] so seriously,” he said. “Management did the right thing by closing the theater at that time.”

Eggleton said the teenager faces terroistic threat charge.

State law says if found guilty, the penalty could be up to one year in jail.

