1st WV boys hoops rankings are released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the eve of the boys high school basketball season, the Associated Press released the first rankings of the season. The top teams in each class are Morgantown, Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe. Here’s the full list from all four classes.
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown
2. Parkersburg South
3. George Washington
4. Jefferson
5. South Charleston
6. Greenbrier East
7. Cabell Midland
8. Huntington
9. Hedgesville
10. Princeton
Class AAA
1. Shady Spring
2. Fairmont Senior
3. Logan
4. Elkins
5. Scott
6. Herbert Hoover
7. Grafton
8. North Marion
9. Robert C. Byrd
10. East Fairmont
Class AA
1. Bluefield
2. Ravenswood
3. Williamstown
4. Wheeling Central
5. South Harrison
6. Chapmanville Regional
7. St. Marys
8. Poca
9. Charleston Catholic
10. Wyoming East
Class A
1. James Monroe
2. Tucker County
3. Pendleton County
4. St. Joseph’s
5. Greenbrier West
6. Man
7. Cameron
8. Tyler Consolidated
9. Tug Valley
10. Webster County
