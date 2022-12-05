1st WV boys hoops rankings are released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the eve of the boys high school basketball season, the Associated Press released the first rankings of the season. The top teams in each class are Morgantown, Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe. Here’s the full list from all four classes.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown

2. Parkersburg South

3. George Washington

4. Jefferson

5. South Charleston

6. Greenbrier East

7. Cabell Midland

8. Huntington

9. Hedgesville

10. Princeton

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring

2. Fairmont Senior

3. Logan

4. Elkins

5. Scott

6. Herbert Hoover

7. Grafton

8. North Marion

9. Robert C. Byrd

10. East Fairmont

Class AA

1. Bluefield

2. Ravenswood

3. Williamstown

4. Wheeling Central

5. South Harrison

6. Chapmanville Regional

7. St. Marys

8. Poca

9. Charleston Catholic

10. Wyoming East

Class A

1. James Monroe

2. Tucker County

3. Pendleton County

4. St. Joseph’s

5. Greenbrier West

6. Man

7. Cameron

8. Tyler Consolidated

9. Tug Valley

10. Webster County

