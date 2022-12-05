Flames damage two homes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire that started in one home spread Monday morning, Huntington fire crews report.

Flames were reported at a home along 28th Street around 10:20 a.m.

Firefighters say flames spread to a neighboring home, causing damage.

Fire crews on scene tell WSAZ.com one person was asleep inside a home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

Officials report the second home damaged was being used as storage.

