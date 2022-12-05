Flames damage two homes in Huntington

Flames were reported along 28th Street just after 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Flames were reported along 28th Street just after 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire that started in one home spread Monday morning, Huntington fire crews report.

Flames were reported at a home along 28th Street around 10:20 a.m.

Firefighters say flames spread to a neighboring home, causing damage.

Fire crews on scene tell WSAZ.com one person was asleep inside a home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

Officials report the second home damaged was being used as storage.

