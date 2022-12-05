Gloom-fest of a week ahead

3G, grey-glum-gloomy weather has arrived
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The late weekend chill down saw temperatures dip into the 20s on both Sunday and Monday morning. Considering highs made the 60s on Saturday with gusty showers the whiplash reaction is to expect a cold snap to last a few days and perhaps even be accompanied by snow flurries. But this December is showing no signs of cold locking in let alone a snowfall. So as showers frequent our region this week they will be totally rain.

Tonight through Friday overcast skies will pre-dominate with off and on periods of showers. Given the spike in temperature into mid-week when highs will eye 60 or better for a few days, a rare December rumble of thunder could be heard. Oddly rainfall accumulations while healthy (1″02″) are unlikely to produce high water since stream flows continue at seasonably low levels. Still an ill-timed, ill-placed thunderstorm could muster some urban street flooding where culverts back-up.

This week’s highs will start in the 50s, crest of Wednesday in the 60s before tailing off by week’s end in the 50s and then a chillier brand of air will arrive by the weekend when highs will be in the 40s. With overnight lows in the 40s and even 50s (Tuesday night) no snow nor snow making in the mountains will occur.

This week’s parade lineup starts in Charleston on Thursday night and ends with Hurricane a chilly Saturday afternoon.

