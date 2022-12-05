Gov. Andy Beshear set to officially file for reelection

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear (D) will file papers Monday to officially run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to a news release, he will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to file candidacy papers Monday at 3:00p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.

