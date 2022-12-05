Peach Cobbler Factory adds cookies to their menu

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler factory is getting a big expansion to their menu.

Arvin and Brock Thompson, owners of The Peach Cobbler Factory in Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new cookies.

You can place an order here.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Driver identified in fatal crash
Teen facing charges for threats made at movie theater
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
West Virginia State Police said Jesse Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires mediciation.
Police search for missing man with medical condition
The Grayson Fire Department announcing Asst. Fire Chief Duane Suttles passed away.
Community mourns the loss of Assistant Fire Chief
Police are searching for Carter Gillenwater.
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

Latest News

"Deaf Santa" event returns to Mountwest Community and Technical College
“Deaf Santa” event returns to Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington
Picking out exciting holiday toys
Picking out exciting holiday toys
Switchfoot makes stop in Ashland for "This is Our Christmas" tour
Switchfoot makes stop in Ashland for “This is Our Christmas” tour
Bookmark Monday | A Partridge in the We Tree
Bookmark Monday | A Partridge in the We Tree
Cabell-Midland Music Department holds Christmas concert fundraiser
Cabell-Midland Music Department holds Christmas concert fundraiser