Queen of Clean | Dryer hacks

About this Tip:

Say no to ironing with this easy hack.

How to:

1. You can avoid using your iron altogether by hanging your clothes up right when you take them out of the dryer. Unfortunately, that can be easier said than done.

2. Instead, dampen a towel and throw it in the dryer with the wrinkled clothes for 10 to 15 minutes. By putting moisture back into the clothes they will come out wrinkle free.

3. You can also toss in a good handful of ice and turn the dryer on. It creates steam that will remove wrinkles.

4. You can mist some of the clothes with water and toss them back in the dryer. This also creates wrinkle removing steam.

Linda Says:

My favorite method is the ice cubes in the dryer. You don’t need a lot. For an average size load use about 10.

Why It Works:

The moisture creates steam and steams the wrinkles out.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

