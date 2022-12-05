Several fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every fire department in Jackson County is headed to the scene of a fire Monday afternoon, dispatchers say,

The fire was reported along Random Road.

Right now, no injuries have been reported, according to 911 dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ is headed to the scene.

